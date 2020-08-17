COVID-19 numbers declining statewide and in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County is seeing a consistent drop of positive COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks by at least 25 percent. Health officials say that’s a big improvement.
But even though the numbers are declining, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says a mask mandate is a possibility.
Due to orders issued recently from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, cities and counties now have the ability to impose their own mask restrictions. Henderson says it won’t be anytime soon, but he has not completely ruled out the idea of a county-wide mask mandate.
“Under the new guidelines, absolutely we would consider a mask mandate,” Henderson says. “We have the city attorney taking a look at what that would look like.”
Kemp’s mask mandate, if authorized locally, could fine violators up to $50. It also would allow authorities to issue a warning before a citation, but it can only be enforced on non-residential property.
The good news is, statewide and here in Columbus, COVID-19 cases are on the decline, according to Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
“Before, we were seeing numbers of 150 new cases per day, 180. But now we have dropped to 45 to 60 new cases a day,” Kirkland said. “That is a huge improvement,” says Kirkland.
Pulling numbers from last week, the health department reported 807 positive COVID-19 cases and just a day ago, it reported 752 cases. Hospitalization rates are also on the decline, according to Henderson.
“We were at 110, 109, somewhere around there and now we are closer to 60,” says Henderson. “There will be another spike in cases, there will be another increase in hospitalization, but it’s on us to try to make sure we do everything that we can to mitigate that to the best of our ability.
Kemp’s recent orders also extend the shelter-in-place order for the “medically fragile,” and bans on large gatherings. The order is set to expire August 31.
