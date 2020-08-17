How the census plays a role in CARES Act funding

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, is legislation passed by lawmakers in Washington back in March that provides the funding that many are depending on to get through these challenging times.
No one could have predicted way back in 2010 that we would be in the midst of pandemic that would grind our economy to a halt in the year 2020.
It’s not entirely impossible to think the U.S. could be impacted by a pandemic, but predicting when is impossible.
The relief funding that was distributed through the CARES Act in Washington was based off of the 2010 numbers of U.S. Census participants. In Columbus, only 62% of the city filled out the 2010 census, affecting the potential of CARES Act funding.
“Look at the dollars the city is getting from the CARES Act. That was determined on some census numbers. When we have retailers that are looking to come to the area, they rely on that data. It’s super important for us to have accurate numbers,” said Amy Bryan with the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
Much like we all try to have a backup plan, maybe insurance or savings, in case certain disasters strike, that is essentially how the census works as well.
It’s answering questions today, so that even if there is a problem 10 years from now, the government already has an idea for how a response will go.
Click here to fill out the census online. The census is prohibited by federal law from sharing your information for any purpose.
