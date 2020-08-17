LaGrange fire crews battle weekend house fire on Oak Lane

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - An early morning house fire in LaGrange led to firefighters battling a blaze on Oak Lane.
Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Oak Lane at approximately 6:21 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 to reports of a structure fire. Witnesses reported that flames could be seen coming from the home.
Firefighters were able to extinguish most of the fire from the outside before moving inside to put out what was left.
No one was inside the home and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
