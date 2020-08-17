A Little Drier Air in the Forecast

More moisture moving in from the Gulf by mid-week will bump our rain chances up to 50/50 through Friday. Highs will hold on in the low to mid 90s, but could drop down into the upper 80s by Friday into the weekend with more clouds around. The start of next week looks seasonable and relatively drier for now; however, the Gulf Coast states will need to keep an eye on two disturbances out in the Atlantic that could be closer to the U.S. mainland by then. We’ll keep you posted!