A Little Drier Air in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A front moving across Georgia and Alabama today will bring a less muggy air mass into the Southeast for the start of the week. It won’t be a huge difference, and certainly not quite fall-like, but somewhat lower humidity is better than nothing! The front will stall out just south of our area and provide a focal point for showers and storms over the coming days. Rain coverage will top out around 20-30% today and Tuesday with showers tomorrow more likely in southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia.
More moisture moving in from the Gulf by mid-week will bump our rain chances up to 50/50 through Friday. Highs will hold on in the low to mid 90s, but could drop down into the upper 80s by Friday into the weekend with more clouds around. The start of next week looks seasonable and relatively drier for now; however, the Gulf Coast states will need to keep an eye on two disturbances out in the Atlantic that could be closer to the U.S. mainland by then. We’ll keep you posted!
