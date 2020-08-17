Mostly Dry Tomorrow; Wetter Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another push of drier air will be working its way into the Chattahoochee Valley tonight and into Tuesday which should mean a comfortable start early Tuesday for a lot of folks with lows down in the 60s. For Tuesday afternoon, the best chances of rain and storms should be in areas south of Columbus, with many places north of town not getting any rain at all. Highs will again soar into the low and mid 90s for Tuesday. For the middle and end of the week, expect the moisture values to go up and good chances for rain and storms to return, especially during the afternoon and evening. The rain coverage will be 50-70%, so make sure you are planning for some rain and storms. By the weekend, look for the coverage of rain and storms to drop with Sunday being a bit drier than Saturday. Early next week looks to be relatively dry with highs back in the lower 90s.