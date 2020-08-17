Nancy Parker’s husband sues FAA for $23 million

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Almost one year after FOX 8 Anchor Nancy Parker’s death in an airplane crash, her husband has filed a $23 million lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration.
Glynn Boyd filed the lawsuit earlier this week on behalf of his wife.
Parker was shooting a story about a sky-writing pilot on Aug. 16. She rode along with the pilot, Franklin J.P. Augustus, when the plane crashed shortly after 3 p.m. near the Pontchartrain Lakefront. Parker and Augustus were both killed.
Boyd claims in the lawsuit that the FAA knew about problems with the bi-wing stunt plane.
The court document states, “As a proximate result of the negligence of defendant, Plaintiffs are entitled to recover for the wrongful death of decedent, including but not limited their pain and suffering, loss of love and affection, companionship, grief and mental anguish, loss of society and consortium, loss of personal services, loss of support and funeral expenses.”
The suit also claims that the plane was not supposed to have two passengers during sky-writing flights.
Parker is survived by Glynn and three children. She was 53 when she died.
The beloved anchor won numerous national awards for her work at FOX 8. She was there for more than two decades.
“We do not comment on pending litigation,” a spokesperson for the FAA said to FOX 8 on Friday night.
