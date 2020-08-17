Schools around the Chattahoochee Valley begin a new school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many schools and universities around the Chattahoochee Valley are heading back to the, sometimes virtual, classroom today.
Muscogee County, Phenix City and Lee County students are all starting their new school year today. Some students are in the classrooms, while some have taken a remote option to learning.
All students in the Muscogee County School District are undertaking virtual learning for the first three-and-a-half-weeks of school. At that point, the District will reassess to determine if it is ready to add back the in-person learning option.
Lee County students also began virtually. The Board of Education says they will continue to monitor the latest COVID-19 guidance and reassess at the end of the month. If health conditions improve, they hope to reopen schools for traditional, in-person instruction on Sept. 9.
In Phenix City, students had an option between in-person and virtual learning. Students choosing the virtual option began the school year today. Those choosing in-person will stagger the days the report to the school. Those dubbed Trailblazers report to school today while those dubbed Innovators are do not report until tomorrow.
Thousands of university students are also beginning classes today. Fall semesters at both Columbus State University and Auburn University are offering in-person, virtual and hybrid classes.
Courses at CSU will end before Thanksgiving Break and online final exams will wrap up by the first week of December.
Over in “The Loveliest Village on the Plains,” Auburn students are required to wear face masks in all on-campus buildings, which would include all classes.
