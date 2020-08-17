SEC releasing new 2020 football schedule Monday

The Southeastern Conference (Source: WTVM)
By WBRC Staff | August 17, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 4:50 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference is releasing their revised 2020 football schedule Monday.

As you know, the league decided to go to a conference only schedule for 2020 because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The games for week one include the following: (Saturday, September 26)

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

The games to be played during the first week were announced at 2 p.m. Monday. The rest of the schedule will come out at 6 p.m.

