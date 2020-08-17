Suspect wanted in Ala. statewide prescription fraud investigation

(WTVM) - A suspect is wanted for multiple counts of prescription fraud that happened throughout the state of Alabama.
A VA doctor in Tuscaloosa reported multiple counts of prescription fraud. The doctor prescribes controlled medication at the Tuscaloosa facility and the medication is also dispensed at this facility, which prevents the need for patients to use community or chain pharmacies.
The doctor checked his dispensing reports and noticed his DEA controlled medication number was being used in different parts of the state without his permission.
The suspect is described as a male between 25 and 35 years old with blond/reddish hair. The suspect wears glasses and black suits or all black clothing. He has been driving a beige Infiniti G35 coupe, possibly a model between 2002 and 2005.
Cities that confirmed fraudulent prescriptions filled by the suspect between July 20 and August 11 are Eufaula. Opelika, Montgomery, Troy, and Abbeville. There were attempts to fill fraudulent prescriptions in Millbrook and Ozark.
The substances being obtained are Alprazolam, Diazepam, and Clonazepam, commonly known as Xanax.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 1-833-215-7867.
