Virtual learning begins for Muscogee Co. students with minor difficulties reported

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday marked the first day back to school in Muscogee County.
The start of the new school year looks different since students are doing virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mercedes Parham, Muscogee County School District director of communications, said apart from some parents experiencing technical issues with logging onto their students’ Chromebooks, school officials are pleased with the overall outcome.
“It is a learning curve for everyone all the way around,” said Parham. “We have different environments, we have different technology gaps that can occur in the classroom, and we have technology gaps with the users – students and parents. Trying to mitigate that all at once is of course challenging, but I think that with everything considered, we have done a pretty good job making sure it didn’t affect our students negatively.”
Even though schooling will be conducted online for now, school officials urge parents to make sure they provide updated contact information to the school district in the event that any changes or updates happen regarding virtual learning.
