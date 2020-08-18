Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley offering day camp during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley (BGCCV) has always been an after school program, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s having to change its traditional approach.
BGCCV is now offering a school day camp. During the camp, students have their temperatures checked at the door, practice special distancing, and are provided four meals throughout the day.
The cost of the camp is $100 for the duration of three weeks. Fees are waived for those who have a family member in the military.
