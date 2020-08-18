A Brief Dose of Lower Humidity-- for Some!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drier air will crawl its away across parts of the Valley today, but will struggle to reach much farther south than Columbus. The front separating the drier air from the muggier air to the south will stall out, and help up our rain chances Wednesday through Friday again as more moisture returns from the Gulf, too. In the meantime, today, any developing showers and storms should be confined to southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia, so mainly south of Highway 80. Highs will still top out in the low to mid 90s today, but the northern half of the Valley will be treated to more of a “dry heat” than the thick humidity we’re typically used to.