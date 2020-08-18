Central to face Hoover in season opener on Friday

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Red Devils found a new opponent for the season opener on Tuesday afternoon, as the Hoover Bucs agreed to play in Phenix City this coming Friday night.
The 4th ranked Red Devils lost their original matchup with Peach County when the GHSA pushed back the opening of the season in Georgia two weeks.
Central then scheduled an intersquad scrimmage before the matchup with Hoover materialized.
This will be the third time in five years that the two teams have faced each other in the season opener. Hoover won both previous matchups, winning 23-7 in 2016 and then 17-14 last year in a driving rainstorm. Both of those games were played at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
Central is Hoover’s third opening opponent. The Bucs’ original opener versus Lowndes was also victim to GHSA rescheduling, while their game versus Dothan was scratched because of positive COVID-19 tests by a Wolves player.
Kickoff is set for 8 pm ET at Garrett-Harrison Stadium.
