Columbus police searching for two missing teen brothers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating two missing teen brothers.
Christopher Durden, 17, and Carson Durden, 14, were last seen August 11 near River Road and 49th Street. Columbus police say they left together.
Christopher is 5′10″ and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and black and white Nike tennis shoes.
Carson is 5′7″ and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts with no shirt or shoes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
