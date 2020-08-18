COVID-19 risk levels low in East Alabama, according to ADPH

(WTVM) - This year is full of ups and downs, but there is some encouraging news coming out of East Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is reporting transmission rates are decreasing in our viewing area.
Over the course of about a month, the East Alabama community is seeing lots of improvement. In July, all of our area counties were considered high or very high risk for COVID-19 transmission. Now, only one county is.
“I still think we’re at the point where we should be out as little as possible,” Lee County resident Ronald Harrison said.
Harrison knows a thing or two about coronaviurs. He holds the unfortunate record of the longest hospitalization for a COVID-19 patient at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. He’s one of almost 3,000 confirmed cases in Lee County, along with his mother and father.
ADPH is reporting Lee, Chambers, and Barbour counties are now considered to be at low risk for COVID-19 transmission, a major contrast from their categorization just last month. Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith said it’s the little things that make a huge difference.
“Going into Publix,, when you get a grocery cart, they are standing there sanitizing those grocery carts,” said Smith. “A lot of people use the apps, that didn’t do it before, are now picking up their groceries and prescriptions through drive through. Things like that, I think a lot of that has helped.”
The one county in our viewing area that’s not at a low risk is Russell County, which is still at a high risk. It is important to note that is an improvement from last month’s very high risk status.
“We were doing really well. We had a nearly 24-day span where we were decreasing every day,” Russell County EMA Director Bob Franklin said.
While there’s still more progress to be made, both officials and Harrison agree that Governor Kay Ivey’s mask mandate is helping.
“I was so encouraged when I went out to Walmart yesterday and I saw everyone with the masks on and everything. That was that was encouraging,” Harrison said.
In Russell County, they are still working on reducing the spread, hoping to get that risk level down to a low risk like the other surrounding counties. Franklin said the key is wearing masks and staying home as much as possible.
According to ADPH, the risk category is determined by the number of new cases in the county per day, the trends seen in those numbers over a period of time, and the percentage of positive tests that come back.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.