COVID-19 self-testing offered at health departments in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The process of testing for COVID-19 may be different now when testing at local health departments.
Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department said self-testing is now an option to hopefully help people be more comfortable getting tested.
“It doesn’t have to go as far back into the nostril,” said Kirkland. “What happens is the person will have the swab and rotate it in each nostril and then put it into the vile.”
If you’re not comfortable with self-testing, the nurses and staff will do it for you. Kirkland said these tests take two to three days to get results and are much more reliable.
