Fire crews respond to house fire on Jefferson St. in LaGrange

Police lights file graphic. (Source: Gray News)
By Jessie Gibson | August 18, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT - Updated August 18 at 10:24 AM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Jefferson Street at approximately 1:07 p.m. on August 17.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and observed light smoke coming from the residence. The fire was under control and extinguished at 1:25 p.m.

Fire damage was contained to the kitchen. The cause of the fire was determined to be a pot left on the stove.

All occupants were outside the residence upon the fire crew’s arrival. There were no reported injuries.

Fire loss estimates are $6,000 to the structure and contents.

