Fire crews respond to house fire on Jefferson St. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Jefferson Street at approximately 1:07 p.m. on August 17.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and observed light smoke coming from the residence. The fire was under control and extinguished at 1:25 p.m.
Fire damage was contained to the kitchen. The cause of the fire was determined to be a pot left on the stove.
All occupants were outside the residence upon the fire crew’s arrival. There were no reported injuries.
Fire loss estimates are $6,000 to the structure and contents.
