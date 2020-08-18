Harris County School District shares first weekly COVID-19 report; 5 COVID-cases

By Olivia Gunn | August 18, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 7:08 PM

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District shared its first weekly COVID-19 report Tuesday.

The data covers a seven-day range and includes the total number of students, employees, active COVID-19 cases in each group, and close contact cases in each group. The district currently has two active COVID-19 cases among students and three active COVID-19 cases among employees.

See detailed data below of from August 10 through August 17:

Total number of students - 5528

Number of COVID-19 active cases - 2

Number of close contact cases - 43

Total number of employees - 763

Number of COVID-19 active cases - 3

Number of close contact cases - 6

The district continues to stay in close contact with the Department of Public Health to monitor and manage the process.

