LaGrange police searching for auto theft suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in an auto theft case in LaGrange.
A white 1994 Mitsubishi pickup truck with Georgia tag RTE2627 was stolen August 12 from Dixie Plumbers on Westside Drive. According to LaGrange police, the suspect was dropped off at the location in a blue Mazda SUV.
Photos of the suspect and the vehicle he was dropped off in have been released.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the case is asked to call LaGrange police at 706-883-2609 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
