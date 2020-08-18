MCSD to make budgetary cutbacks due to pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District superintendent presented the tentative General Fund Budget for the fiscal year 2020 during a board meeting Monday.
The district is having to make some budgetary cutbacks as a result of the pandemic. This includes tiered furlough days for employees ranging from five to nine days, depending on how many calendar days they work.
The district will be getting a little more than $10.5 million from the CARES Act. The interim chief financial officer said this funding is going toward items, including hand sanitizer and thermometers. The board will vote to adopt the final General Fund Budget Monday, August 31 at 6 p.m.
