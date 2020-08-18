MCSD officials weigh in on first day of virtual learning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) kicked off the school year virtually Monday, which is how all students will be learning for at least the first few weeks.
During Monday night’s school board meeting, the superintendent said although the first day of virtual learning was not perfect, he is very pleased with the overall results of the first day.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said he visited 16 schools and more than 76 classrooms throughout the day.
“In every single one, teachers were teaching, students were on Zoom platform learning, and I could not be more pleased,” said Lewis. “And everyone was so positive, cooperative, and collaborative. It was so impressive.”
Chief Information Officer Ron Pleasant said the school district had more than 25,000 phone calls Monday with over 6,000 of those calls being to the technical assistance line.
“That did actually surprise our telephone system a bit, so we had to turn it up. We should be able to handle those calls just fine going forward. We’ve had over 20,000 unique student logins today,” Pleasant explained.
Pleasant said as they expected, students who didn’t have the opportunity to login during the day are still logging in throughout the evening.
Pleasant said nearly 1,000 students logged in between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
“We have had a little glitch here and there, remembering GTID’s as you pointed out and passwords. But by and large, it’s gone fairly smoothly,” Pleasant said.
Each student is assigned their own GTID number that they use use to access Canvas, which has their assignments, grades, and schedules.
“Today, we embraced the unknown and I think we’re going to see more and more each day of what we’re capable of doing,” Lewis said.
While Lewis called Monday a “tremendous opening,” he said they do have things to work on so they can make better. He also thanked parents for their willingness to show understanding.
