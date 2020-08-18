One person shot, two suspects charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office have charged two suspects with multiple charges after one person was shot.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4500 block of Young’s Mill Road at approximately 4:20 a.m. after being notified by the LaGrange Police Department that a person had possibly been shot on August 9.
Upon arrival, it was determined the male victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Newnan for serious injuries to his left hand.
Investigators met with the victim at Piedmont Medical Center and upon interviewing the victim it was determined that two male suspects robbed the him of an undisclosed amount of money. During the robbery, the victim said he was struck in the back of the head and kicked numerous times on his body.
The suspects were in possession of a handgun during the robbery. At some point during the struggle, the firearm discharged striking one of the suspects. The two suspects then fled the scene in a dark SUV.
Investigators were later notified by the LaGrange Police Department that one of the possible suspects in this case, Shaton Jaquvius Easter, was treated at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the stomach and he had been released. Easter was taken into custody on August 10 and transported to the Troup County Jail.
Investigators were able to identify the second suspect as Mikel Jamond Peterson. He was arrested on August 14 without incident at a local motel.
Both Easter and Peterson were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
