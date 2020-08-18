Phenix City schools implementing COVID-19 safety precautions

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Local school districts have to prepare for the worst during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students in Phenix City schools started back in person and virtually Monday.
The superintendent said there will be COVID-19 cases in the school district, and they are well prepared. If or when someone tests positive for the virus, Phenix City school officials will send a letter to parents but won’t identify the infected person.
On Wednesdays, all students will be home so crews can clean the schools.
