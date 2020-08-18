Tale of Two Air Masses Over the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This time of year in August it is tough for a solid frontal system from the north and west to clear the Chattahoochee Valley. However, this latest push of drier air has proven that statement wrong for some of you. If you live in Columbus and points north, you know exactly what I’m talking about, the air feels “lighter” despite highs around 90 degrees. Anywhere south of Columbus you are not feeling much of a difference. This is because this front will stall just to our south, therefore expecting an isolated T-storm or two towards the south for this evening. Looking towards your Wednesday our area will become a “battleground” so to speak, between the humid air and the relativity drier air. This stalled frontal system will retreat back to the north allowing for more numerous showers and storm to form heading into tomorrow afternoon.