Auburn University updates face mask mandate to include outside areas

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is tightening its mandate on requiring face masks on campus.
Faculty, staff, students and anyone else coming to the campus will now be required to wear a mask or face covering both indoors and outside.
Students tell News Leader 9 that campus security guards are placed around the campus, ensuring that those coming are wearing face masks.
The restrictions apply to all outdoor areas except designated areas and applies to all people except those with approved medical reasons.
Previously, students were only required to wear face masks in on-campus buildings and in classes.
The new restrictions go in place beginning today, Wednesday, Aug. 19.
