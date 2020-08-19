Columbus eligible for $34M in CARES Act funds - here’s how to apply

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the state of Georgia, the city of Columbus is eligible for up to $34,000,000 in CARES Act funds, but if Columbus residents want to be considered for it, the application window is small.
The Columbus Consolidated Government’s program for dispersing the funds, Columbus CARES, provides assistance to local organizations impacted by COVID-19 for necessary expenses related to the virus that are not reimbursed from any other source.
The application deadline to be considered for the funds is Monday, Aug. 24 at 5:00 p.m.
Eligible organizations include small businesses, non-profits, community assistance organizations, arts organizations and medical/healthcare entities.
Columbus CARES is hosting a Zoom webinar for potential applicants with questions on how to submit an application and provide supporting documentation on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 4:00 p.m. Click here to participate in the webinar.
