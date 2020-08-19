Georgia Driving Academy opens location in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Driving Academy is now open in Columbus.
The academy trains and educates CDL drivers across the state of Georgia. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the new location directly behind Sons Chevrolet on Manchester Expressway.
The academy said during this time, truck drivers are essential.
"During this current period, we know that the need for drivers is critical and we've been lucky at Georgia Driving Academy to be considered an essential business," said Campus President Brad Barber.
“In these uncharted times of COVID, we’re extremely appreciative of all the drivers in the industry,” said Angela Horowitz, vice president of Stevens Transport.
Georgia Driving Academy has trained over 16,000 drivers.
