LaGrange City Council gives businesses the power to mandate face masks

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange City Council has passed an ordinance that would allow private businesses to mandate face masks.
The unanimously approved ordinance gives private businesses the choice to mandate customers wear face masks, but does not require them enforce it if they choose not to.
If a business chooses to enforce the usage of face masks, they must post a clearly seen sign at all public entrances saying, “Face Coverings or masks are required for entry pursuant to City of LaGrange Emergency Ordinance dated August 18, 2020.”
Those not complying with the ordinance will be given a warning and the opportunity to put on a mask. If the person still refuses to put on a mask, they will be given a $50 fine.
The full ordinance can be viewed by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.