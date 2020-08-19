LaGrange organizations host back to school shopping spree

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two mentorship organizations in LaGrange are helping a group of students gear up for the new school year.
Empowerment 3D Inc. and All Dads In partnered together to raise funds to be able to take 11 students on a shopping spree.
The majority of the students were surprised with the shopping trip when they arrived to the mall under the guise they would be volunteering.
Students were able to go through the LaGrange Mall and purchase clothes and other necessities they wanted for the upcoming school year.
“Some of these kids may have never owned something name brand before. If that is the case, because of these two non-profit organizations, they have it now,” said Program Mentor Jerome Cofield. “We got them all there and said, ‘This day was created just for you.’ I told them this was their day to shop and get whatever they wanted to get.”
Each student had money left over from what they were allotted to spend that they donated back to the program to help fund next year’s group.
Organizers say that in the next few months they hope to be able to return to hosting their monthly Empowerment Regional Breakfast.
Empowerment 3D Inc. serves the southeast region and students from Roanoke, Ala. and Valley, Ala. were able to join those in LaGrange.
