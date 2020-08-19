Law enforcement makes arrests after Sumter Co. sex offender operation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, along with the U.S. Marshall’s Service and the Department of Community Supervision, conducted a joint operation known as S.M.A.R.T. (Search, Monitor, Apprehend, Register, and Tracking) to verify addresses and compliance of registered sex offenders in Sumter County.
The operation took place between July 17-Aug. 11.
The agency said at the beginning of the operation, there were 106 sex offenders. Of those offenders, four were absconders, two were currently in jail and one was removed from the registry per court order.
During the operation, one offender was arrested for probation violation, one arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to register and one arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.
Deputies said the firearm was also stolen from an entering auto case filed with the Americus Police Department.
Two warrants were issued on two offenders for failure to register and they were listed as absconders.
A total of 82 sex offender address verifications were conducted and verified.
