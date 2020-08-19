Man sought for attempted murder in Lee County

August 19, 2020

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, O’Narrion Lanar Tolbert is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Details about the crime have not been released.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tolbert, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL I-STOP.

