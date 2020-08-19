New Columbus fire chief shares goals for the department

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new chief is taking over at the Columbus Fire Department with the goal of making sure people know the department is world class.
Salvatore Scarpa has nearly three decades of service as a firefighter and EMT. He’s in his second week as chief in Columbus and has plenty of ideas.
“I think the general public expects three basic things: prompt, professional, and compassionate response, and we do that,” Scarpa said.
Scarpa is getting his bearings as the new chief of the Columbus Fire Department. Coming into a department of nearly 400 people, Scarpa has one main goal.
“I want people when they think of Columbus Fire and EMS, they think world class,” he said.
Starting off as a volunteer firefighter in New Jersey, Scarpa has 29 years of public service under his belt. He said his inspiration for becoming a public servant came from watching one of his co-workers render aid to another during a medical emergency.
“Man I wanna learn how to do that. Then from then on, I was hooked. I went and got my EMT license. I joined the local emergency response squad, became a volunteer firefighter, and as soon as I became a volunteer firefighter, I knew that it’s what I wanted to do for the rest of my career,” Scarpa said.
After moving up the ranks in Kansas City, Missouri and Shawnee, Kansas, Scarpa said he’s ready to do his best h in the Fountain City. While learning more about his new home, he is doing two things.
“It was important for me really early on in my career here to get out and visit all the stations,” Scarpa said.
While visiting these stations, he’s sitting down with each firefighter and EMT to ask these three questions.
“What do we do well? What can we improve on? How can I support you as the fire chief? We have a superb organization here and that’s one of the reasons why I wanted to come here,” said Scarpa.
Scarpa said every community has fire and we’ll never be able to completely get rid of it, but the goal is to keep the community as safe as possible. He’s confident his team can make that happen.
