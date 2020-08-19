Phenix City man arrested in Troup Co. on attempted child molestation, exploitation charges

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested Tuesday in Troup County on attempted child molestation and child exploitation charges.
Dusty Adzic, 24 of Phenix City, is charged with criminal attempt aggravated child molestation and two counts of child exploitation.
An operation conducted by a Troup County investigator lead to an investigation into child exploitation. During the operation, Adzic conversed with what he believed to be an underage female. During the communication, the Troup County Sheriff’s office said explicit conversation along with images and videos were sent to the investigator.
Adzic was transported to the Troup County Jail.
