Several East Ala. restaurants participating in Restaurant Week

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Restaurant Week is underway in the state of Alabama.
The event showcases not only Alabama cuisine, but its restaurants and their staff.
Several restaurants in downtown Opelika are participating this week with special deals and fixed prices on a variety of food and drinks. Many of the state’s restaurants have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and they’re hoping people will show them a little love by dining in or taking out.
"Deals they have going this week are $4 margaritas, $2 Taco Tuesday and beer, and drink specials throughout the week," said Jennifer Collins, manager of the La Cantina restaurant.
Dozens of restaurants across East Alabama are participating in Restaurant Week, which runs through Sunday, August 23.
