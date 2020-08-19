So Long, Drier Air!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After an unseasonable dose of drier air yesterday, the muggy air will crawl its way back northward from the Gulf today and settle in for the rest of the week. The stalled out front will continue to sit stagnant too, and serve as a focal point for elevated rain coverage today through Friday.
Some of these storms that develop during the heat of the day could produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours, so make sure you have the WTVM Weather app set to receive alerts with the unsettled weather around! Highs today should still manage to reach the low 90s, but upper 80s look more likely through Saturday with more clouds around—it will be more humid though, so bear that in mind.
Next week, a lot of uncertainty surrounds our forecast due to the potential for some tropical systems to move into the Gulf of Mexico. We’re watching three disturbances moving westward across the Atlantic Basin right now that have yet to be named. Tropical development looks likely by the end of the week though; the next names on the list are Laura and Marco.
