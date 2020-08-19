A Stormy End to the Week for Most

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hazy and muggy conditions have returned after taking a break for a day yesterday. This is all due to a stationary front that served as a dividing line between our typical muggy conditions and some relativity drier air. This front has now moved north of Columbus and introduced the chance of scattered thunderstorms this evening. For the day on Thursday we have a chance for more widespread activity of storms across the entire area. We have a Level 1 storm risk from the Storm Prediction Center, but that is not to say we will get anything other than usual when it comes to summer time storms in the Chattahoochee Valley. We have put a 70% coverage area of storm for tomorrow as a result. Primary threat will be some gusty winds and very heavy rain. Friday and Saturday will feature scattered thunderstorms during the PM hours as well with only a 50-60% coverage. The tropics are continuing to evolve with a high likely hood of a tropical depression or storm in the next couple days. As of now we need to keep an eye on at least one of those tropical waves as they approach the Gulf of Mexico. Make sure to have that WTVM app and tune into WTVM-TV for the latest one all these tropical threats heading into next week.