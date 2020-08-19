University of Georgia: Football games will be limited to 20-25 percent capacity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following other school announcements, The University of Georgia posted ticket and in-person guidelines for Bulldog football in the fall and there will be a limit to the number of people who can attend games in person.
According to the school’s athletic website, seating will be limited to “20-25 percent capacity”. The school adds that all “tickets will be available in blocks of 4 to maximize inventory and maintain social distancing measures.”
The University of Alabama had already announced that it would allow for only 20 percent capacity for it’s home games. No word yet on Auburn University’s plans.
This is a developing story.
