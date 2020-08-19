YMCA locations in Columbus offering learning pods during virtual learning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local students are experiencing education during the COVID-19 pandemic differently than just virtually.
The students are attending the YMCA’s learning pods.
The YMCA director said it all started in order to help parents in Muscogee County who needed a place for their children to go for at least three weeks. Students bring their school-issued Chromebooks, log on during class time, and complete their school work.
"It actually feels good to be back at school because at home, you don't get to do anything. You just sit around the house since it's quarantine," said Bryanna Brown who attends the learning pods.
“It’s not all what it’s expected to be because you’re not in class. It’s similar but not really,” said Bryne Brown, another student attending the learning pods.
All three YMCA locations in Columbus are offering this service for a fee. For members, the cost is $90 a week and $115 a week for non-members.
