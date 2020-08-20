Army Veteran, former WTVM/WXTX employee, dies after Covid-19 fight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We want to take a moment and acknowledge the passing of a WTVM employee.
Richard Heath has died after fighting Covid-19.
Richard worked in advertising sales for more than 40 years, including positions at the local newspaper and WTVM-TV. He wrapped up his career at WXTX/Fox 54 in 2007. He also served his country as a Green Beret in the United States Army.
We’d like to send our condolences to Richard’s family and friends.
Richard was 78.
