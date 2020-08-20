Army Veteran, former WTVM/WXTX employee, dies after Covid-19 fight

Army Veteran, former WTVM/WXTX employee, dies after Covid-19 fight
Former WTVM employee Richard Heath has died after fighting Covid-19. (Source: Gray News)
By WTVM News | August 20, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 2:55 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We want to take a moment and acknowledge the passing of a WTVM employee.

Richard Heath has died after fighting Covid-19.

Richard worked in advertising sales for more than 40 years, including positions at the local newspaper and WTVM-TV. He wrapped up his career at WXTX/Fox 54 in 2007. He also served his country as a Green Beret in the United States Army.

We’d like to send our condolences to Richard’s family and friends.

Richard was 78.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.