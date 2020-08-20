Columbus Health Department talks staying cool while wearing face mask

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the temperatures in the heart of the Chattahoochee Valley often reaching up to 100 degrees during the summer months, it has some people wondering how to stay cool while also wearing their face masks.
The Columbus Health Department said if you start to feel overheated when wearing a face mask, step away from people you might be near to social distance, and take off your mask and take deep breaths.
Phrancia Toney is one Columbus resident who said when she is wearing a mask while outside in the scorching sun and heat index values close to 100, she starts to feel sick.
“First of all, it’s already hot. It feels like it’s 100 degrees, then having to wear a mask, especially if it has insulation in and stuff, it’s very, very hot,” Toney said.
Health officials like Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department said she’s not wrong.
“You always run the risk of heat exhaustion, heatstroke, cramping and things like that when you are not wearing a mask,” Kirkland said. “So, then when you are wearing a mask, just walking to your car is very hot and keeps the heat in.”
Toney said she takes the mask off right away when she gets in her car.
“When I get to my car, I just unhook one of my earpieces and I’m good,” Toney said.
Kirkland said the heat that we normally expel from our bodies by breathing in and out is trapped when wearing face coverings, often causing people to feel sick.
The good news is you don’t always have to wear face masks. Masks are to be worn only when they are applicable to your surroundings.
“You don’t need to be wearing a mask while you are doing very strenuous activity or exercise, out in the heat especially,” Kirkland said. “That is just going to be something that is going to keep more of the heat in.”
It might be tempting to pour water on your mask to cool you down while wearing it, but Kirkland said, don’t do this.
“That extra water is just going to weigh down the cloth and make it harder to get the oxygen in,” she said.
Columbus Fire Marshall Chief Ricky Shores said EMS has responded to a total of two heat-related calls this year and eight last year. Fort. Benning sees the highest volume of calls dealing with soldiers overheating from wearing masks while participating in physical training.
