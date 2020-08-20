Columbus police searching for missing man last seen near King Arthur Place

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
Alex Wenrick, 30, was last seen August 13 at around 2 p.m. near King Arthur Place.
He was last seen wearing a mint green tank top, gray sweat pants, and blue and white Sperry shoes. Wenrick is 6′0″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has dark blue eyes and brown hair. Wenrick has a Mayan tattoo with a spider web snake and initials AQW on his left arm.
Wenrick is known to hang around the area of Gentian Boulevard, Reese, Road and Peachtree Mall.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims unit at 706-653-349 or 706-225-4384.
