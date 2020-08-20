Columbus Technical College gearing up for dual enrollment program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While many students in high school are attending classes virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be the perfect time for them to consider dual enrollment.
Georgia’s dual enrollment program allows high school students to enroll in college courses and earn college credit. Students and their families do not pay for classes up to 30 hours, fees, or books.
Classes start Monday for Columbus Technical College and they are already predicting a high number of high school enrollments for the program.
