Family of Columbus teen murder victim speaks out as suspect granted bond

“For some defendants, that number may be a lot higher than others,’” said McBride. “It kind of depends on their resources, it depends on the likelihood they’ll show up for trial, if they are a flight risk. That’s something we must consider. If they are at risk of intimidating witnesses, committing new offenses, or have some violent history that is brought before the court, all of those things we have to consider. For a very serious felony such as murder, we don’t really have a set chart that we look to.”