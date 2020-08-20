Funeral service set for Harris Co. sheriff’s deputy who died after battling coronavirus

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral services are set for Friday for a Harris County deputy.
54-year-old Stephen Dutton passed away a week ago after spending a month in the hospital fighting coronavirus.
Dutton was a U.S. Navy veteran before starting a career in law enforcement as a police officer with the Columbus Housing Authority and most recently, a sheriff’s deputy in Harris County.
He was also a man of deep faith and preached at his church and online with daily devotionals.
He leaves behind loving family, including his wife of 27 years, three children, and 11 grandchildren.
