Garrison Fort Benning command sergeant major change of responsibility ceremony scheduled for Aug. 25

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Command Sergeant Major Connie L. Rounds will renounce his responsibility as the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Benning command sergeant major to Command Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson during a change of responsibility ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. on August 25.
The ceremony will be held at the Benning Club. The ceremony is limited to invitees only due to COVID-19.
Fort Benning will broadcast the event live on the Fort Benning Garrison Facebook page.
Johnson enlisted in the Army in September 1998 from Houston, Texas. He served in every enlisted leadership position from team leader through command sergeant major. Johnson’s previous assignments include 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Regimental Special Troops Battalion, senior enlisted advisor to the J7 at the Joint Special Operations Command, 3rd Ranger Battalion command sergeant major, and the 75th Ranger Regiment Intelligence Battalion.
He currently serves as the command sergeant major for 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.