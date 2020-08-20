Health officials compare rapid and standard COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 testing remains a hot topic across the nation as many people continue to battle the virus.
There are different testing options as some people visit urgent care centers for rapid testing and others go to the health department and wait a few days for results.
Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department said the standard tests are more reliable than the rapid tests, which take 15 to 20 minutes for results. She said the rapid tests are producing quite a few false negatives and even some false positives.
“It’s been my experience that rapid testing is not 100 percent reliable,” said Kirkland. “And I believe the testing with the nasal pharyngeal swab that does take a few days to get the results is more reliable.”
Kirkland said if you receive a negative result on a rapid test, you should follow up with a regular test to verify and to prevent unknowingly spreading the virus.
