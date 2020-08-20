High school football returns to East Alabama

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Contact sports at schools have been a concern for some people amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Some schools like Lee Scott Academy and Chambers Academy found ways to allow students to play sports and fans to watch games, while also enforcing social distancing.
“It’s not going to be normal,” said the head of Lee-Scott School, Stan Cox. “It’s not going to be what we’re used to, but it’s going to be a small showing of what we used to have, which shows that we’re progressing as a community, that we’re growing, and we’re going to show that we’re taking our precautions that are necessary to show that we can continue to do these things.”
In order to have the game, they had to make some adjustments to keep everyone safe. According to Cox, the school had to cut down attendance and fans could only sit next to their families. People were also required to wear masks. One mom who came out to watch her daughter cheer said she’s happy she got to attend the game.
“Honestly, I am cautious,” said Michelle White. “This could be our only game. So, I want to enjoy every game we get to play because you never know if a team gets positive and we have to back out of playing.”
When you think of watching sporting events you also think about food. To keep fans safe, Lee-Scott School limited concession stand snacks to pre-packaged items. They also took extra sanitation measures, monitored restrooms and only allowed players on the field. According to Cox, they’ve missed seeing students and their families. He said they hope they will be able to have more games this season.
