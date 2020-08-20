Lane closures expected on West Glenn Ave., Toomer St. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Temporary lane closures are expected during the installation of crosswalks on West Glenn Avenue and Toomer Street starting today.
The project is near the Uncommon Auburn development. The work is expected to last until August 28.
The contractor plans to work in one lane at a time to allow two-way traffic at all times on Glenn Avenue. A portion of Toomer Street will remain open to allow access at all times on this one-way road.
Sidewalks in the area will remain open, but the crosswalks on Glenn Avenue and Toomer Street will be closed during work.
Traffic control measures will be in place to direct drivers around the work.
