Piedmont Columbus Regional allowing visitors; one visitor per patient’s stay

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Visitors are now welcomed at Piedmont Columbus Regional facilities in Midtown, Northside, and the John B. Amos Cancer Center.
Piedmont made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday.
Only one visitor is allowed, and that visitor will be the same person for the patient’s entire stay. Visitors will have their temperatures checked and must complete a health questionnaire before being allowed in.
Visitors are also required to wear a mask. COVID-19 patients are not allowed to receive visitors.
