Skilled nursing facility in Columbus provides lunch to law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - River Towne Center Rehabilitation in Columbus showed its appreciation to law enforcement officers Thursday.
The skilled nursing facility provided lunch to Columbus police officers. River Towne served nearly 400 plates while also passing out face masks.
River Towne said this was a way to give back and say thanks to officers on the front lines, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve all been working ever since this COVID, so have they,” said administrator Luther Reeves. “And so it’s a real challenge, it’s stressful to everybody, and we’re hoping that this will relieve a little bit of the stress. We didn’t do this for publicity, we did it really for the officers, so that means a lot to me. It just does.”
Meals were also delivered to the officers who couldn’t make the event.
